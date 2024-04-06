Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RLI Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of RLI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $144.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in RLI by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $2,079,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RLI by 1,495.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,396 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

