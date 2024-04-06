RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,300 ($53.98) target price on the stock.
RHIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.70) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($42.68) to GBX 4,000 ($50.21) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a €1.25 ($1.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,290.10%.
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.
