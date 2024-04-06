Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $33.52

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.52, but opened at $28.59. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 322,548 shares.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $580.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $375,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,232,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,194,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 16,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $375,566.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,198,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,290,235.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $375,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,232,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,194,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

