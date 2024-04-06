Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 9166905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

