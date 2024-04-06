Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at $636,060,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,581,000 after purchasing an additional 113,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $75.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

