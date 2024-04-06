Robert N. Hoglund Acquires 156 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.81 per share, for a total transaction of $14,166.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,172.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

