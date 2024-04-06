Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after buying an additional 70,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $279.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

