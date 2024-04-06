Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $26.78 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $198.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 141,969 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,499,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth about $588,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 63,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

