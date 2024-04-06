Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$77.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.38.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Company Profile

RCI.B opened at C$53.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.15 and a 1 year high of C$67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.