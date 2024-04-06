Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $8,965,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.