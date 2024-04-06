Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $58.51 and last traded at $58.97. Approximately 1,957,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,999,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.24.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,535. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 200.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Roku by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 109.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

