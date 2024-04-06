Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $574.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $12,812,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ROP opened at $543.01 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $430.03 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $548.65 and its 200 day moving average is $528.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

