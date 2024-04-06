Roth Capital Comments on Flora Growth Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Flora Growth in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Flora Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Flora Growth’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Flora Growth to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Flora Growth Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Flora Growth by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 988,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 393,780 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flora Growth by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flora Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.