RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RPM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.60.

RPM opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. RPM International has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $120.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of RPM International by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,849,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

