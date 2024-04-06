Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NYSE SLB opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,883,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,971 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,617,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,686,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,686 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

