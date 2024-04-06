Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $249.90

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.90 ($3.14) and traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.24). Schroder Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 252 ($3.16), with a volume of 173,004 shares.

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £298.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 249.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

Get Schroder Japan Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schroder Japan Trust

In other news, insider Philip Kay acquired 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,303 ($25,487.07). 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schroder Japan Trust

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.