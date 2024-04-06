Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.24) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.26). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.24), with a volume of 170,822 shares changing hands.
Scottish American Investment Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of £603.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 417.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 417.50.
Scottish American Investment Company Profile
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scottish American Investment
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.