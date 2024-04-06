Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $78.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.9% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $9,286,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,183,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

