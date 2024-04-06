Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,984,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $402.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

