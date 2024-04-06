Seed Wealth Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $357.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.