Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives $34.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Select Medical by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,173,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 121,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 131,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEM opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

