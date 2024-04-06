Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $120.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.17.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $104.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.96. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $91.99 and a one year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

