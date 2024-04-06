Semus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $277.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $509.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.08 and a 200 day moving average of $260.15. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

