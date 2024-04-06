Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,197 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $425.52 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $275.37 and a 52-week high of $430.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.