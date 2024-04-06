Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 311.07% from the company’s current price.

Sernova Stock Down 8.7 %

OTCMKTS:SEOVF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.16. Sernova has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

