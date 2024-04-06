Sernova (TSE:SVA) Given a C$1.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) received a C$1.50 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 200.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Sernova Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSE:SVA opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. Sernova has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$151.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Sernova will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.