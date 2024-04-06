Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Decreased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $72.49 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $674,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,270.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,906 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

