SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 12,872 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

