SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,573 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,840,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,770,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,205,381. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.63%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

