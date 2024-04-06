SG Americas Securities LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT opened at $43.16 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.