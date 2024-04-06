SG Americas Securities LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Westlake by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Westlake by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Westlake by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Westlake by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Westlake Trading Up 2.0 %

Westlake stock opened at $160.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average of $134.16. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225. 74.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Stories

