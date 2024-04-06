SG Americas Securities LLC Has $511,000 Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 117.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 189.50 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $25.89.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

