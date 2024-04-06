SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TM opened at $240.65 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.