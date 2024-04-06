SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,749 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,831,000 after acquiring an additional 181,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $793,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,902,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,722,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,060,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRX opened at $172.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.57. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

