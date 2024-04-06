Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $231.85

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.85 ($2.91) and traded as low as GBX 212.55 ($2.67). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.74), with a volume of 71,924 shares changing hands.

Shoe Zone Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of £100.78 million, a PE ratio of 778.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 240.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.85.

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

Shoe Zone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $2.50. Shoe Zone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,357.14%.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.