Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.38.

SHOP opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

