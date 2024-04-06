Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Kore Potash Stock Performance
Kore Potash stock opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Thursday. Kore Potash has a 12 month low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.55.
About Kore Potash
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kore Potash
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.