Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Kore Potash Stock Performance

Kore Potash stock opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Thursday. Kore Potash has a 12 month low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.55.

Get Kore Potash alerts:

About Kore Potash

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. It holds a 97% interest in Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.