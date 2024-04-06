Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

C&C Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.06) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,341.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 558.82. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.20 ($2.10). The company has a market cap of £644.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,740.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

