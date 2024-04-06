Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.06) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,341.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 558.82. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.20 ($2.10). The company has a market cap of £644.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,740.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55.
