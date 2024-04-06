Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FUTR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.42) to GBX 660 ($8.29) in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Future from GBX 1,900 ($23.85) to GBX 1,685 ($21.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Future presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,056.14 ($13.26).

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 697 ($8.75) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 653.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 758.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Future has a one year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,170 ($14.69). The company has a market capitalization of £802.94 million, a P/E ratio of 741.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

