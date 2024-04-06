Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

LON:KGH opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.59) on Thursday. Knights Group has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.76 ($1.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

