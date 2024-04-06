Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $152.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Signet Jewelers traded as high as $109.15 and last traded at $109.05, with a volume of 323647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.43.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,477,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at $89,477,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

