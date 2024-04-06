Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

