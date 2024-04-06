Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.00

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 212069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMPL. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,558 shares of company stock worth $1,563,248 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,461,000 after acquiring an additional 259,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,037,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 95,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

