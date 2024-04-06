Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.46, but opened at $44.91. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 95,888 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $952.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

