SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.87

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.87 and traded as low as C$14.47. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.47, with a volume of 1,211 shares.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$121.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.87.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.