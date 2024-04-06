SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SM. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.71.

NYSE:SM opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

