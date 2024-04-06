SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 4.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $92.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $65.40 and last traded at $65.46. 715,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,470,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.77.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SEDG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

In other news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 122,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 148.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

