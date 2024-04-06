Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRNE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 1,797,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,631,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after buying an additional 1,620,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

