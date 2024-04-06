Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an inline rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.59.

NYSE LUV opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

