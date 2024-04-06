Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.69

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 626133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,352,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

